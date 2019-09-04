UrduPoint.com
Chilean President Introduces New Investment Program To Expand Railway Network

Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:50 AM

Chilean President Introduces New Investment Program to Expand Railway Network

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has introduced a new program, Chile Sobre Rieles, that will expand the country's railroad network by over 1,000 kilometers (600 miles).

"The program entails 25 railroad projects and over 1,000 kilometers," Pinera said at a news conference.

The initiative will be the largest ever investment, over $5 billion, in Chile's railroad network, the president noted.

Chile has over 6,500 kilometers of railways, which is predominantly operated by the state-owned Empresa de los Ferrocarriles del Estado company. The company spent over $1 billion between 2003 and 2005 to increase capacity on commuter network and long-distance services. 

