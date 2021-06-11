Chilean President Postpones Europe Tour Over COVID-19 Surge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has postponed his tour to Europe over the deteriorating situation with the coronavirus pandemic in his country, the government spokesman has said.

The announcement comes after the Latin American country on Thursday locked down its capital Santiago in connection with a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"The president decided to postpone the visit to a number of European countries, where he was planning to discuss the healthcare, post-pandemic economic recovery, clean energy and the fight against climate change.

The reason for the postponement of the visit, which is important to Chile, is solely due to sanitary considerations," Jaime Bellolio Avaria said, as broadcast by the 24 Horas channel.

The government hopes that the trip will still take place this year.

Despite Chile having fully vaccinated almost 60% of its population, the virus incidence is reported to have surged by 17% in the past two weeks and by 25% in the Santiago metropolitan region.