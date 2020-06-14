UrduPoint.com
Chilean President Replaces Health Minister Amid Surge In COVID-19 Death Toll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Saturday that he had replaced the head of the country's Health Ministry amid a growing number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the country.

In early June, Chile changed the method of counting deaths from the coronavirus, which now includes those who died before the results of the test for the disease came back.

The revision of the counting method triggered backlash from various experts, as the death toll, according to new statistics, has risen sharply.

"From today, Jaime Manalich's resignation from the post of health minister is accepted. I thank Manalich for his work," Pinera said, as broadcast on his Twitter account.

Oscar Enrique Paris, an academic and medical doctor, has been appointed as Chile's new health minister.

Chile has confirmed so far a total of 167,355 cases, with a death toll of 3,101.

