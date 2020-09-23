BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said in his message to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) that the international community could defeat the COVID-19 pandemic only by using collaborative approach and multilateral solutions.

"What can we do at the global level to effectively and efficiently tackle this pandemic and emerge stronger than ever? Only collaborative and multilateral solutions will allow us to overcome this crisis and to emerge from it with new strengths standing on our feet once again. This pandemic, which has no respect for borders, nationalities or etnicities, has underscored the need to strengthen the national cooperation and governance," Pinera stated.

According to the Chilean president, countries should share diagnostic skills, coordinate the opening and closing of borders, and join forces to quickly gain access to an effective and safe vaccine.

Pinera added that the Chilean health authorities conducted more than 3 million COVID-19 tests that was equivalent to over 15 percent of the country's population.

The 75th session of the General Assembly started on September 15. The high-level week runs from this past Monday until next Tuesday. The UNGA is held mostly virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.