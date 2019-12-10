UrduPoint.com
Chilean President Says Skipping Argentine Counterpart's Inauguration Over Warplane Crash

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:26 PM

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has said that he scrapped his planned visit to Buenos Aires over the crash of a Chilean military jet and will therefore skip the inauguration of his Argentine counterpart

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has said that he scrapped his planned visit to Buenos Aires over the crash of a Chilean military jet and will therefore skip the inauguration of his Argentine counterpart.

Alberto Fernandez, who defeated incumbent Mauricio Macri in the October election, will be sworn in as Argentine president later on Tuesday.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families of 38 crew members and passengers of the Air Force C-130. I have just spoken to the president-elect of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, to inform him that I will not be able to participate in the power transfer ceremony.

He confirmed to me that he will visit Chile soon," Pinera said.

The Chilean Air Force lost contact with one of its planes that was heading to an Antarctic air base with 38 people on board on Monday. The military later recognized the missing jet as crashed.

The search operation is currently underway, with two merchant vessels, two naval ships and 13 aircraft - including one from the Argentine Air Force and one from Uruguay - involved in efforts. In addition, three satellites, including two American ones, are taking part in the operation.

