Chilean President Signs Law Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Thursday that he had signed a law that would allow same-sex couples to marry.

"It will now be possible for all couples, whatever their sexual orientation, to live in love and create families," he said in a televised statement.

The national parliament approved the equal marriage bill on Tuesday. The motion, which also allows same-sex couples to adopt children, had been stuck in Congress for five years.