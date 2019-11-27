UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chilean President To Skip UN Climate Summit COP25 Amid Nationwide Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:08 PM

Chilean President to Skip UN Climate Summit COP25 Amid Nationwide Protests

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera will not attend the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP25, which was moved from Chile's Santiago to Spain's Madrid amid mass protests in the country, Chilean Environment Minister Carolina Schmidt said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera will not attend the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP25, which was moved from Chile's Santiago to Spain's Madrid amid mass protests in the country, Chilean Environment Minister Carolina Schmidt said on Wednesday.

In late October, Pinera said that Santiago had canceled the upcoming COP25 climate forum and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit due to large-scale anti-government protests in the country. Spain then offered to host COP25 in Madrid, which was accepted by the United Nations.

"Pinera will not attend the COP due to the urgent work in Chile," Schmidt said at a meeting in Madrid with her Spanish counterpart, Teresa Ribera, as reported by the Spanish EFE news agency.

Chile has been struck by protests since early October following an increase in subway fares. Peaceful public demonstrations eventually turned into violent clashes with the police.

COP25 will take place in Spain from December 2-13 this year.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Santiago Madrid Spain Chile Colombian Peso October December From

Recent Stories

Balochistan lead Northern by 147 runs with two wic ..

43 minutes ago

At least 13 dead in new massacre near east DR Cong ..

2 minutes ago

Walking to work cuts diabetes risk: study

2 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy presents its permanent collection of ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese comic film 'Sumarai Cat' screened at Isla ..

2 minutes ago

Two Ex-Prime Ministers to Take Part in Presidentia ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.