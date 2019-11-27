Chilean President to Skip UN Climate Summit COP25 Amid Nationwide Protests

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera will not attend the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP25, which was moved from Chile 's Santiago to Spain 's Madrid amid mass protests in the country, Chilean Environment Minister Carolina Schmidt said on Wednesday.

In late October, Pinera said that Santiago had canceled the upcoming COP25 climate forum and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit due to large-scale anti-government protests in the country. Spain then offered to host COP25 in Madrid, which was accepted by the United Nations.

"Pinera will not attend the COP due to the urgent work in Chile," Schmidt said at a meeting in Madrid with her Spanish counterpart, Teresa Ribera, as reported by the Spanish EFE news agency.

Chile has been struck by protests since early October following an increase in subway fares. Peaceful public demonstrations eventually turned into violent clashes with the police.

COP25 will take place in Spain from December 2-13 this year.