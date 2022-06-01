Chilean President to Visit Canada Next Week for Talks on Array of Global Issues - Trudeau

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Chilean President Gabriel Boric will visit Canada on June 6 to discuss a range of global issues with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Office of the President said in a press release.

"Prime Minister Trudeau and President Boric will meet to advance shared priorities and address global issues. The leaders will discuss taking ambitious climate action including oceans protection and pollution pricing, promoting democracy, advancing human rights and gender equality, furthering meaningful engagement with Indigenous peoples, and growing our economies and the middle class." the release said on Tuesday.

Trudeau and Boric will also discuss Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and the importance of working closely with partners around the hemisphere to support Kiev and hold Moscow accountable, the release said.

The two leaders will meet with high school students as well for a discussion on youth leadership, the press release added.

Trudeau has spoken with Boric twice before since being elected in December 2021, the release also said.

"Canada and Chile have a deep relationship, rooted in shared values," the release quoted Trudeau as saying. "I look forward to my meeting with President Boric, where we will aim to strengthen our collaboration, both within the Americas and globally."

Boric began his presidential term in March after defeating conservative candidate Jose Antonio Kast in the second round of runoffs in December 2021. Election turnout was one of the highest in the country's history, with more than 8 million votes cast.