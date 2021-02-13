Chilean President Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, a video broadcast on the government's Twitter page showed.

Pinera got a dose of the vaccine developed by the Chinese company of Sinovac Biotech.

"The number of vaccinated people [in Argentina] is approaching 2 million, and we will continue the vaccination campaign ... Next week, people aged between 65 and 70 years will be able to get a vaccine," the president said on late Friday.

Chile has got two vaccines against the coronavirus: those of Sinovac Biotech and Pfizer. The vaccination campaign started on February 3.