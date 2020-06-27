UrduPoint.com
Chilean Presidential Office Searched After Bomb Threat - Reports

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:09 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The Chilean police have searched the presidential office in Santiago after receiving a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax, national media reported on Friday.

According to the BioBioChile radio, the bomb call was anonymous. The person who called may have been drunk. Their identity has yet to be established.

No evacuation was conducted during the police search for a possible bomb.

