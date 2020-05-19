Chilean Private Hospitals to Double Number of Beds With Lung Ventilators - Health Ministry

The Chilean Health Ministry has ordered private hospitals to double the number of beds equipped with artificial lung ventilation machines, according to a resolution published on Tuesday in the government's official newspaper, Diario Oficial De La Republica De Chile

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Chilean Health Ministry has ordered private hospitals to double the number of beds equipped with artificial lung ventilation machines, according to a resolution published on Tuesday in the government's official newspaper, Diario Oficial De La Republica De Chile.

The Ministry is authorized to make such demands to the private sector due to the country being in a state of epidemiological emergency.

"Instructed ... to increase the number of beds with invasive mechanical ventilation [equipment] by 20 percent by May 24.

Also, the number of beds with artificial lung ventilation [equipment] has to be doubled by June 15, 2020," the ministry said, warning of penalties against hospitals that ignore the resolution.

On Monday, Health Minister Arturo Zuniga said that the hospital system was loaded at 81 percent capacity on the national level, and 93 percent in the capital region.

Chile has confirmed a total of 46, 059 cases, with the death toll at 478.