BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Chilean drug regulator has approved the use of China's CanSino coronavirus vaccine for emergency use following trials in the Latin American country, the Chilean Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

"The Public Health Institute has authorized the emergency use of the CanSino vaccine in Chile," the ministry said in a statement.

Last week, Chile signed a deal for the delivery of 1.8 million doses of the CanSino coronavirus vaccine scheduled to arrive in May-June.

The country has tested the one-shot vaccine on 3,500 volunteers. According to the research, people develop immunity to coronavirus on the fourth week after receiving the shot.

The mass immunization campaign in Chile was launched in early February, with people receiving vaccines produced by Sinovac, another Chinese company, and Pfizer. The country also expects deliveries of AstraZeneca and Russia's Sputnik V. Chile is part of the international COVAX project.