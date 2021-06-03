UrduPoint.com
Chilean Right-Wing Forces Criticize Pinera's Push For Same-Sex Marriages

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 10:40 AM

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The political coalition of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was not aware of the announcement that the president would seek to facilitate a same-sex marriage bill, the leaders of the center-right political coalition Chile Vamos said on Wednesday.

Pinera made his statement during the session of the National Congress on June 1 and published it on his Tweeter account, thereby causing a storm of resentment among the right-hand forces.

"It was a big surprise to hear the president's announcement about the implementation of the equal marriage project because that measure was not discussed with the coalition... this is lack of governmental loyalty to us," the Senator of the Independent Democratic Union Party, Luz Ebensperger, told on Chilean television channel Canal 13.

The deputy of the National Renovation party, Leonidas Romero, said in a press conference that Pinera betrayed the Christian world, mainly the evangelicals who supported him at the elections.

Ivan Moreira, Senator of the Independent Democratic Union and one of the oldest leaders of the coalition Chile Vamos, said at a press conference that "the president has prioritized gay marriage to promote the agenda on the left, but does not make any relevant announcements for the middle class."

However, the representative of the Party Political Evolution, the most liberal sector of Chile Vamos, Francisco Undurraga affirmed at a press conference that "the President took a step forward with this announcement, hopefully, it will be given the prompt discussion in the Senate."

The same-sex marriage project was presented to Congress by Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010 and 2014-2018) in 2017 but it has remained without any important changes in its processing. After Pinera's announcement, the parliamentarians will be obliged to prioritize the discussion.

