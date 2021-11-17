BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The Chilean Senate has spoken out against impeachment of President Sebastian Pinera a few days before the presidential elections scheduled for November 21, 24Horas tv reported.

Voting is still ongoing, but 15 people have already voted against impeachment.

For the president's resignation to take place, two-thirds of the Senate, or 29 out of 43 parliamentarians, had to vote for it. Thus, the opposition's initiative to make the head of state resign is not gaining the required number of votes, and Pinera remains in office.

Earlier, the decision to impeach the president was supported by the country's lawmakers.

In mid-October, opposition parties in Chile initiated a constitutional impeachment process for Pinera following the publication of documents from the Pandora papers.