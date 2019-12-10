Chilean Warplane With 38 People on Board Recognized as Crashed - Air Force

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The Chilean Air Force said that the missing C130 Hercules warplane had been recognized as crashed adding that the search operation was underway.

"The Chilean defense forces report that seven hours after losing the communication with the C130 Hercules aircraft, it was recognized as crashed," the statement published on Twitter said.

The Chilean Air Force, jointly with all available national and foreign aircraft and vessels located in the area of the tragedy, continue to search for possible survivors.

On Monday, at 21:13 GMT, the Chilean Air Force lost contact with the C-130 Hercules that was heading to an Antarctic air base with 38 people on board ” 17 crew members and 21 passengers.