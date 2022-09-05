UrduPoint.com

Chileans Vote Against New Constitution

Published September 05, 2022

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Residents of Chile have voted against the text of the country's new constitution, and it will have to be written anew.

With 98.43% of the votes processed, Chile's Electoral Service said on Sunday that the new, left-leaning constitution was supported only by 38.10%, while 61.90% of Chilean citizens voted against the draft text.

Chile's current constitution was approved back in 1980, during the rule of Augusto Pinochet, and entered into force permanently in 1990. Since then, it has been amended several times, the last time - in 2018.

At the end of 2019, Chile saw violent nationwide protests, set off by subway fare hikes, with citizens calling for decent free education and healthcare, higher wages and lower tariffs. In 2020, nearly four out of five Chileans voted to have a new constitution that would grant more rights.

