BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Chile's ex-presidential candidate Yasna Provoste spoke out on Tuesday in support of her former rival, leftist politician Gabriel Boric, who has entered the second round of the voting.

"I will vote for peace ... for 'No to violence' ... on December 19th (the date of the second round) I will vote for Gabriel Boric," Provoste told reporters during the broadcast by the 24Horas outlet.

Provoste, a candidate for the Christian Democratic Party, left the race after she ranked fourth with 11.61% of the votes in the first round held on November 21.

The second round, scheduled for December 19, is due to take place as no candidate managed to gain 50% of the votes in the first round.

The runoff will see Boric, who received nearly 26% of the votes in the first round, competing against far-right politician Jose Antonio Kast, who gained almost 28% of the votes in the first round.