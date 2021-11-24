UrduPoint.com

Chile's Bygone Presidential Candidate Backs Former Rival Boric In Runoff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Chile's Bygone Presidential Candidate Backs Former Rival Boric in Runoff

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Chile's ex-presidential candidate Yasna Provoste spoke out on Tuesday in support of her former rival, leftist politician Gabriel Boric, who has entered the second round of the voting.

"I will vote for peace ... for 'No to violence' ... on December 19th (the date of the second round) I will vote for Gabriel Boric," Provoste told reporters during the broadcast by the 24Horas outlet.

Provoste, a candidate for the Christian Democratic Party, left the race after she ranked fourth with 11.61% of the votes in the first round held on November 21.

The second round, scheduled for December 19, is due to take place as no candidate managed to gain 50% of the votes in the first round.

The runoff will see Boric, who received nearly 26% of the votes in the first round, competing against far-right politician Jose Antonio Kast, who gained almost 28% of the votes in the first round.

Related Topics

Vote Chile November December Christian Race

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Ste ..

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Steelers to qualify for FIFA Club ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG import ..

2 hours ago
 Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Aban ..

Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Abandon COVID-19 Vaccine Patents - ..

2 hours ago
 Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group O ..

Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

2 hours ago
 French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose U ..

French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose Universal Military Conscription

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.