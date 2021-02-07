UrduPoint.com
Chile's Capital Hit By Protests After Fatal Shooting Of Street Juggler - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 06:10 AM

Chile's Capital Hit by Protests After Fatal Shooting of Street Juggler - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Protesters gathered on Plaza Nunoa in Santiago, the capital of Chile, after police shot dead a street performer in the resort town of Panguipulli, radio BiobioChile reports.

Carabineros de Chile used water cannons, smoke grenades, and tear gas against the protesters in Santiago on Saturday. The demonstrators were banging pots and pans in protest against the Friday shooting.

On Friday ,a juggler in Panguipulli, located around 800 kilometers (around 500 miles) south of Santiago, refused to cooperate with a police search, leading to one of the law enforcement officers firing at the street artist, according to video footage released by radio BiobioChile.

The shooting led to protests in Panguipulli, where people erected barricades and set municipal buildings on fire. According to BiobioChile, at least three firefighters were injured.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. The police officer involved in the incident has reportedly been detained.

