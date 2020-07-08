MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Chile's Health Ministry has updated statistics on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in line with which the overall number of cases in the country has topped 300,000 to reach 301,019.

A total of 2,462 new cases were confirmed in the past day. As of now, 26,340 people are infected with COVID-19.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Chile stands at 6,434.