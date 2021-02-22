UrduPoint.com
Chile's COVID-19 Deaths Top 20,000

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:01 PM

Chile has reported more than 20,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Chilean Ministry of Health reported on Monday

SANTIAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Chile has reported more than 20,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Chilean Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

The ministry said that, according to the Department of Statistics and Health Information (DEIS), in the last 24 hours, another 68 deaths from the disease were registered, bringing the total number of deaths to 20,042.

Additionally, 3,618 new cases of the disease were registered in the last day, bringing the country to 799,460 total cases.

Another 50,028 PCR tests were also administered for a total of 9,037,277 to date.

Positivity for the last 24 hours hit 7.23 percent at the national level, and 5 percent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

Chilean Minister of Health Enrique Paris said in a statement that citizens must continue to take care of themselves.

"It is essential to maintain self-care measures, the use of masks, frequent hand washing with soap and water, physical distancing, and avoiding crowds, since, although vaccination is progressing safely and efficiently, for now, these measures are more appropriate to preventing the level of contagion from continuing to grow," he said.

