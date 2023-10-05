(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SANTIAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) -- Chile is set to launch its first fleet of Chinese-made double-decker electric buses at the 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games hosted by the capital Santiago, Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Juan Carlos Munoz said Thursday.

The 10 buses manufactured by Chinese company BYD were unveiled in August for Santiago's public transit system.

Some 7.4 kilometers of new roads were built for transportation during the games, and the fleet is to be used exclusively on routes that reach the National Stadium, the country's leading sports arena located in the capital's Nunoa district, creating an electric corridor.

The double-decker electric buses will be "something iconic and will also attract the attention of those who come from abroad," said Munoz.

"We want to be an important player in this (sports) celebration that is coming to our country, and as a ministry, we hope that transportation, mobility and connectivity also win a gold medal in the process," he added.