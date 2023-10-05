Open Menu

Chile's First Chinese-made Double-decker Electric Buses To Debut At PanAm Games

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Chile's first Chinese-made double-decker electric buses to debut at PanAm Games

SANTIAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) -- Chile is set to launch its first fleet of Chinese-made double-decker electric buses at the 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games hosted by the capital Santiago, Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Juan Carlos Munoz said Thursday.

The 10 buses manufactured by Chinese company BYD were unveiled in August for Santiago's public transit system.

Some 7.4 kilometers of new roads were built for transportation during the games, and the fleet is to be used exclusively on routes that reach the National Stadium, the country's leading sports arena located in the capital's Nunoa district, creating an electric corridor.

The double-decker electric buses will be "something iconic and will also attract the attention of those who come from abroad," said Munoz.

"We want to be an important player in this (sports) celebration that is coming to our country, and as a ministry, we hope that transportation, mobility and connectivity also win a gold medal in the process," he added.

Related Topics

Sports China Company Santiago Chile August Gold From

Recent Stories

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abd ..

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abdullah bin Zayed pays tribute o ..

28 minutes ago
 LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

30 minutes ago
 Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives ..

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives for Pakistan’s economic rec ..

42 minutes ago
 Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quit ..

Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quits PTI and politics

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's expo ..

Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's exports to Gulf States: Gohar

1 hour ago
 Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic par ..

Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic partnership

1 hour ago
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in Indi ..

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in India today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE Vice President sends written letter to Prime M ..

UAE Vice President sends written letter to Prime Minister of Qatar which include ..

11 hours ago
 UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contrib ..

UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contribute to locating 181 missing v ..

12 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From World