Chile's Health Ministry Introduces New Travel Restrictions Due To COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Chile's Health Ministry Introduces New Travel Restrictions Due to COVID-19 Omicron Variant

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Chile's authorities have issued a ban on the entry of foreigners who have visited several southern African countries in the past two weeks over the new coronavirus strain, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

"The new restrictions take effect on December 1. Entry is prohibited for non-resident foreigners who have visited the following African countries in the last 14 days - South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Namibia, Mozambique, Botswana," the ministry said in a statement issued on Monday.

Citizens and residents of Chile who have visited the African continent will be able to return to the country, but will be tested upon arrival and isolated for seven days even if they are vaccinated or their PCR test is negative.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled the new COVID-19 variant, first identified in South Africa, as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations which possibly make it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

