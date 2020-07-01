BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The unemployment in Chile in March-May has broken a 10-year record and plummeted to 11.2 percent due to restrictions imposed in the country to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Statistics Institute said on Tuesday.

"The unemployment rate in the country in March-May was 11.2 percent, which is an increase of four percentage points compared to the same period last year ... This is the highest level since 2010," the institute said.

Moreover, the number of unemployed citizens who are not actively looking for job increased by 27.

4 percent.

The strongest decline in employment was observed in the accommodation and food services sector, construction and trade that showed a decrease by 42.4, 23.1 and 19.4 percent, respectively.

Chile, which is among the hardest hit Latin American countries, has so far recorded nearly 280,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 5,600 related deaths. Meanwhile, about 241,000 people have recovered from the disease.