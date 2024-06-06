Diego de Almagro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) As night falls in Chile's Atacama desert, the world's driest, a drilling machine extracts brine to measure levels of lithium -- a crucial mineral for the global switch to cleaner energy, but harmful in its own way.

Chile is seeking to retake its position as the world's top lithium producer, but environmentalists fear extraction in the Atacama desert will harm fragile ecosystems there.

The desert holds the main deposits of the mineral in Chile, which is part of Latin America's "lithium triangle" with Argentina and Bolivia.

Demand for lithium, used in electric car batteries, has grown strongly in recent years as the world seeks to move away from fossil fuels to curb global warming.

In the salt flats of Aguilar and La Isla in the Altoandinos desert region -- at an altitude of 3,400 meters and 4,400 meters respectively -- the temperature is minus zero and the wind biting at the approach of the southern winter.

There is a rush to finish the work of taking brine samples, which are sent to a laboratory to measure lithium content.

"We are drilling day and night," said Ivan Mlynarz, executive vice president of the Enami National Mining Company, which is seeking to start mining of the "white gold" mineral here by 2030.

Between the Aguilar, La Isla and Grande salt flats, Enami hopes to be able to mine 60,000 tons of lithium annually.

The project is key to Chile's plan to retake its position as the world's top lithium producer, which it lost to Australia in 2016.

"We've had very positive results," Enami worker Cristhian Moreno told AFP, describing the quality of lithium they've been getting from samples as "very favorable."

Chile's leftist President Gabriel Boric came to office with plans to create a national lithium company similar to state-owned copper firm Codelco, formed in the 1970s out of nationalized mining firms.

Last month, Codelco signed a deal with lithium miner SQM to nearly double the private mining firm's current extraction of the mineral in the Salar de Atacama, north of the Altoandinos.

Competitor Australia, which extracts lithium from rock rather than brine, today produces 43 percent of the mineral and Chile 34 percent.

The Codelco/SQM alliance would add some 300,000 tons to Chile's lithium production between 2025 and 2030, and another 280,000-300,000 tons per year from 2031 to 2060.