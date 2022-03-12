UrduPoint.com

Chile's Millennial President Takes Office With Plans For Change

March 12, 2022

Leftist ex-student activist Gabriel Boric was sworn in Friday as Chile's youngest-ever president and hailed the country's Marxist former leader Salvador Allende in his inaugural address to the nation

Standing in front of tens of thousands of supporters at La Moneda Palace in the capital Santiago, the 36-year-old said Allende -- who killed himself in 1973 after Augusto Pinochet's coup -- had foreseen this moment.

"As Salvador Allende predicted almost 50 years ago, we are again compatriots, opening up great avenues where free men and women will pass to build a better society. We go on! Long live Chile!" he said.

"We would not be here without your mobilizations," the new president said to the crowd, who chanted "Boric, friend, the people are with you!" Boric, who plans to turn Chile into a greener, more egalitarian "welfare state," takes over the reins of a country clamoring for change following mass protests in 2019 -- which he supported -- against deep-rooted inequality in income, healthcare, education and pensions.

The protests, which left dozens dead and hundreds injured, were the catalyst for a process now under way to rewrite Chile's dictatorship-era constitution.

Boric has vowed to relegate "to the grave" Chile's neoliberal economic model, which dates from the era of military despot Pinochet and is widely seen as sidelining the poor and working classes.

One percent of Chile's population owns about a quarter of its wealth.

Despite concern over his Frente Amplio (Broad Front)'s political alliance with the Communist Party in a country that traditionally votes for the center, Boric won a surprise runaway election victory last December.

He succeeded in mobilizing women and the youth, with a record voter turnout giving him nearly 56 percent of the vote to beat far-right Pinochet apologist Jose Antonio Kast.

The men, polar opposite political outsiders, had polled neck-and-neck ahead of the vote.

As the stock exchange dropped on news of Boric's victory, he vowed in his first official address to "expand social rights" in Chile, but to do so with "fiscal responsibility."

