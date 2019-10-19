(@imziishan)

The president of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, on Saturday declared a state of emergency in the Chilean capital Santiago and several other areas of the country as protests over increased fares on public transportation grew increasingly violent

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The president of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, on Saturday declared a state of emergency in the Chilean capital Santiago and several other areas of the country as protests over increased fares on public transportation grew increasingly violent.

"Over the past days, we have witnessed cruel and repeated attacks on subway and property, as well as impingement on the security of citizens. They obstruct the movement and have significantly violated the public order. By powers bestowed upon me by the constitution and law, I have declared a state of emergency in the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco, as well as the communes of Puente Alro and San Bernardo," Pinera said in a video address, posted on Twitter.

The Chilean president added that he would form a working group to discuss the transport fares which have triggered the protest wave.�

Over the past week, the amplitude of protests in Chile has been expanding as people took to the streets in response to a surge in subway prices. On Friday, the violence peaked as protesters burned several subway stations as well as ground transport and office buildings. The Santiago subway announced closing for the weekend, while demonstrations grew into clashes with law enforcement.