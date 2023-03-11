UrduPoint.com

Chile's President Reshuffles Government

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Chile's President Reshuffles Government

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Chilean President Gabriel Boric has made several changes to the Cabinet, replacing five ministers, according to the country's Undersecretary of the Interior Manuel Monsalve.

"The President of the Republic accepts the resignations of ministers and ministers of State in the portfolios of: Foreign Relations, Public Works, Culture, sports and Science," Monsalve, who led the government reshuffle ceremony together with President Boric on Friday, said.

The ceremony was broadcast by the presidential administration on social media.

Alberto van Klaveren was appointed the new foreign minister of Chile, replacing Antonia Urrejola.

Boric said that the cabinet changes were not due to "political pressure," but were made to improve the management of his administration, within the framework of the first anniversary of his presidential mandate.

Gabriel Boric became the youngest president of Chile in March of last year, when he took office at the age of 36.

During the next few days, the president is expected to announce changes in his team of undersecretaries.

Related Topics

Sports Social Media Van Chile March Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.