UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile's President Says Heard Message Of More Than 1Mln Protesters In Santiago

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 07:00 AM

Chile's President Says Heard Message of More Than 1Mln Protesters in Santiago

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said the authorities had heard the message of more than one million protesters who gathered in Santiago for a large-scale anti-government demonstration.

"Today, a large-scale and peaceful march is underway. During it, Chileans are asking for a more fair and united country. It opens a large road to the future and hope. We all heard your message ...

God willing, we will walk this road for better Chile for everyone," Pinera wrote on Twitter late on Friday.

Earlier in the day, more than one million people gathered in central Santiago for the largest protest in the country's history.

The demonstrations in Chile began earlier in October and were caused by a spike in transportation costs. They subsequently led to larger protests against economic and social policies and resulted in unrest, in which at least 19 people were killed.

Related Topics

Protest Twitter Road Santiago Chile March October God All Million

Recent Stories

Young Chinese techies imitate human hand movement ..

8 hours ago

PTCL, MoITT organizes art exhibition to support Ka ..

7 hours ago

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

8 hours ago

Group busted for manufacturing fake anti-dengue sy ..

7 hours ago

Angola Invites Russia to Invest in Mining, Agricul ..

7 hours ago

France Interested in Working With Russia on Develo ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.