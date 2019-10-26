BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said the authorities had heard the message of more than one million protesters who gathered in Santiago for a large-scale anti-government demonstration.

"Today, a large-scale and peaceful march is underway. During it, Chileans are asking for a more fair and united country. It opens a large road to the future and hope. We all heard your message ...

God willing, we will walk this road for better Chile for everyone," Pinera wrote on Twitter late on Friday.

Earlier in the day, more than one million people gathered in central Santiago for the largest protest in the country's history.

The demonstrations in Chile began earlier in October and were caused by a spike in transportation costs. They subsequently led to larger protests against economic and social policies and resulted in unrest, in which at least 19 people were killed.