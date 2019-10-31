UrduPoint.com
Chile's Prosecutors Investigate Deaths Of 23 People During Protests

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 02:09 PM

Chile's Public Prosecutor's Office (PPO) said on Thursday that it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of 23 people that occurred during the recent nationwide protests against economic policies in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Chile's Public Prosecutor's Office (PPO) said on Thursday that it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of 23 people that occurred during the recent nationwide protests against economic policies in the country.

Chile has been mired in protests since early October when the authorities increased subway fares. On Monday, the protests renewed despite the fact that Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaced key ministers, including the interior and finance ministers. In the capital of Santiago, protesters burned down a shopping mall, prompting the evacuation of a nearby hotel. Earlier, 19 people were reported to have been killed since the beginning of the unrest.

"The Chilean Public Prosecutor's Office leaves open 23 investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths during the state of emergency," the PPO tweeted.

What started as peaceful public demonstrations has turned into wider discontent with social policies and violent clashes with law enforcement agencies. The demonstrators are protesting against poor free education and health services, low salaries and rising tariffs. The authorities had earlier declared a state of emergency and issued curfews in a number of big cities, however, it was lifted on Sunday.

