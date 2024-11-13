Chile's 'transplant' Footballers Champion Organ Donation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) With his team's 5-1 win over Spain, Hector Sanchez could truly say he was an international football champion -- though not in the way he dreamed of as a child.
Diagnosed with a liver disease in his youth, the Chilean automobile salesman had long had doctors urging him not to take to the field.
Then, two liver transplant operations later and with a squad of 20 other organ donor recipients, Sanchez was victorious at September's Transplant Football World Cup.
"If it weren't for the transplant, I might not be here," he told AFP after a recent charity match in the Chilean capital Santiago.
It is an opportunity he wants to extend to others. And while the Chilean squad was victorious at the World Cup, the situation at home is tough for others in their position.
Organ donation rates lag despite progressive legislation on the issue.
For Sanchez, 31, promoting organ donation through sports is the way to pay forward his "second chance at life."
Reforms in 2010 aimed at promoting organ donation changed the law to consider all adults as presumed donors, unless they actively opt out.
Yet many people still refuse -- to the point where Chile's transplant rate, 10 per 1 million people, is roughly half of regional leader Uruguay (19.7 per million).
The European Union has a donor rate of 20.
9 per million, with world-leader Spain hitting 48.9.
Part of the problem is the law: Chile only considers brain-dead patients as eligible donors, unlike in Spain, for example, where organ donations can be taken from recently deceased people, such as those who die suddenly from a heart attack.
Another part of the puzzle is cultural, with families often refusing to let doctors harvest viable organs for transplants from their deceased loved ones.
"There are many people who believe that (the corpse) will have its eyes gouged out," leaving the body desecrated, said Ruth Leiva, head of the transplant unit at San Jose Hospital.
Some 2,200 people are on the waiting list for an organ transplant in Chile today -- and for years, Sanchez was one of them.
He faced liver complications from birth, and needed a transplant by the time he reached his teens -- but was only able to get one at the age of 24.
"You begin to be born again, it is your second chance. For me it was like that, physically and emotionally," he told AFP.
On the field, the only things that distinguish his amateur team from other players are the scars hidden beneath their jerseys.
They do not use any special protection, or need any special rules.
"When you step onto the field, you forget everything. I'm a normal person, I'm the happiest person," said Sanchez.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024
Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs
Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks
NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil-seed Crops and Food Safety
Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election campaign clashes
Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independence Day
OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocide’ in Palestine, Lebanon
Ministry of IT, WB Group jointly organize workshop to advance Pakistan's Digital ..
Policy Embassy in Islamabad celebrates country's Independence Day
PTI founder to face action on 190 million pound case: Rana
Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media Oasis offers global insight in ..
More Stories From World
-
US airman who leaked classified documents jailed for 15 years: media42 seconds ago
-
Trump shapes team ahead of White House return11 minutes ago
-
Divisions on show as EU top team faces grilling11 minutes ago
-
UK writer Samantha Harvey wins 2024 Booker Prize21 minutes ago
-
Trump presidency raises fresh conflict of interest concerns31 minutes ago
-
Blinken in Brussels as Trump win raises alarm over Ukraine1 hour ago
-
7-Eleven owner considers going private to avoid foreign buyout: reports2 hours ago
-
US bans flights to Haiti after three jetliners hit by gunfire2 hours ago
-
Indonesia go Dutch in pursuit of World Cup dreams2 hours ago
-
Barcelona blitz St Poelten in Women's Champions League2 hours ago
-
Sinner turns aside Fritz to close in on ATP Finals last four3 hours ago
-
US bans flights to Haiti as gang violence rages9 hours ago