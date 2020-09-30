BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The unemployment rate in Chile has once again broken a 10-year record and surged to 12.9 percent in June-August due to restrictions imposed in the country to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.

"The national unemployment rate during the June-August 2020 quarter was 12.9 percent, an increase of 5.

3 percentage points compared to the same period last year," the statement read.

In June, the institute reported that the unemployment rate rose to a record 11.2 percent in March-May.

The strongest decline in unemployment was observed in trade, construction, the agro-industrial sector, the accommodation and food services, which showed 22, 34.9, 34.3 and 45.2 percent, respectively.

Chile, which is among the hardest hit Latin American countries, has so far recorded over 461,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 12,000 related deaths.