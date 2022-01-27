UrduPoint.com

Chile's Upper House Extends State Of Emergency In Southern Provinces Over High Crime Rate

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Chile's Upper House Extends State of Emergency in Southern Provinces Over High Crime Rate

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The upper house of Chile's parliament approved on Thursday a proposal of President Sebastian Pinera to extend the state of emergency in southern provinces of the country for the eighth time in a row due to increased crime rates and violent attacks against security forces.

"The House of the Senate has approved a proposal of the president of the Republic to extend the state of emergency in the provinces of Biobio, Arauco, Cautin and Malleco for 15 days," the upper house wrote on Twitter.

The state of emergency in provinces with a total population of about 2 million people will remain in effect until February 9. Under the state of emergency, the country's authorities will be able to deploy military units in the region and support law enforcers in maintaining public order and fighting crime.

The measures have been in force in the territories since mid-October 2021.

