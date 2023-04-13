Chin welcomes regional countries' efforts to ease situation in Yemen: Wang Wenbin

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :China on Thursday welcomed and commended the efforts of regional countries, including Saudi Arabia and Oman to ease situation in Yemen and seek a permanent ceasefire.

"We welcome and commend the efforts of regional countries including Saudi Arabia and Oman to ease the situation in Yemen and seek a permanent ceasefire," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

The delegations from Saudi Arabia and Oman recently held talks with the Houthis in Yemen's capital Sanaa to seek an end to the long-running conflicts in Yemen.

The Saudi Foreign Minister received the visiting Syrian Foreign Minister on Tuesday, in the first such trip since the Syrian crisis broke out 12 years ago.

While commenting on the development, Wang Wenbin said the Chinese side supported the parties concerned in seeking a political settlement of the issue of Yemen through dialogue and consultation.

"We stand ready to continue to play a constructive role in advancing the political settlement of the issue and upholding regional peace and stability," he added.

He said China welcomed the improvement of relations between Syria and other Arab countries and supported Syria in returning to the Arab family at an early date.

"This is conducive to the solidarity and rejuvenation of Arab countries, to stronger strategic independence of countries in the region and to regional peace, stability and development," he added.

The spokesperson said,"China stands ready to continue to play a positive role in helping Arab countries achieve greater solidarity."