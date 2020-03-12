China, India, Iran and four other countries have confirmed their plans to attend the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2020 in Russia in August, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) China, India, Iran and four other countries have confirmed their plans to attend the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2020 in Russia in August, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The forum, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, will run in Patriot Park in the Moscow Region from August 23-29.

"The International Military-Technical Forum Army-2020 expects an increase in the number of foreign expositions and exhibition stands of foreign enterprises. More than 130 official delegations from foreign defense ministries have been invited to the forum," Maj.

Gen. Andrey Goncharov, the head of the ministry's main department for research and technological support of advanced technologies, told reporters.

He specified that Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, India and Iran had already confirmed their plans to present their national expositions at the forum. He noted that the interest in the forum was growing year-on-year.

In 2019, the 5th edition of the forum drew over 700 participants from 120 countries. Ten countries had their own expositions at the forum.