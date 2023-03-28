China a Has Not Shown Interest in Dialogue With US on Nuclear Weapons - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) China has not shown interest in launching a dialogue on the issue of nuclear weapons with the United States, John Plumb, the assistant secretary of defense for space policy, said on Tuesday.

"China is engaged in a significant fast-paced expansion and modernization of its nuclear forces, but China has not shown interest in establishing dialogue related to nuclear weapons. A lack of dialogue breeds mistrust in peacetime and can lead to miscalculation in crisis" Plumb said at at a US House Strategic Forces Subcommittee hearing.