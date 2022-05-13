UrduPoint.com

China Able To Conducts Nearly 57 Mln Nucleic Acid Testings Daily

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 06:36 PM

China able to conducts nearly 57 mln nucleic acid testings daily

China has built a capacity to collect and test nearly 57 million tubes of nucleic acid samples every day, the National Health Commission said Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :China has built a capacity to collect and test nearly 57 million tubes of nucleic acid samples every day, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Currently, 153,000 technicians in 13,000 medical institutions across the country carry out these tests for the COVID-19 virus, said Guo Yanhong, an official with the commission.

Thanks to the significant progress in nucleic acid testing capacity over the past two years, residents in metropolises around China can find a sampling site within a 15-minute walk, Guo added.

Local authorities are encouraged to deploy not just doctors and nurses for the testing, but also people with relevant technical qualifications, Guo said.

Related Topics

China Progress SITE Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting of polio task force

Commissioner chairs meeting of polio task force

3 minutes ago
 Light rain likely in upper KP, Potohar region, Kas ..

Light rain likely in upper KP, Potohar region, Kashmir; heat wave to persist in ..

3 minutes ago
 Fake mineral water factory sealed, manager arreste ..

Fake mineral water factory sealed, manager arrested

3 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Supply Ukraine With 5 Self-Propelle ..

Netherlands to Supply Ukraine With 5 Self-Propelled Howitzers - Defense Minister

3 minutes ago
 Russia to Expel Bulgarian, Romanian Diplomats in T ..

Russia to Expel Bulgarian, Romanian Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Move

3 minutes ago
 US Intelligence Opens Review of Own Failings in Uk ..

US Intelligence Opens Review of Own Failings in Ukraine, Afghanistan - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.