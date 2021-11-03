China Accelerates Nuclear Expansion, Plans to Acquire 700 Warheads By 2027 - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

China is actively investing into expansion of its nuclear arsenal and plans to acquire up to 700 warheads by 2027 and 1000 warheads by 2030, the US Department of Defense (DoD) said in a new report published on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) China is actively investing into expansion of its nuclear arsenal and plans to acquire up to 700 warheads by 2027 and 1000 warheads by 2030, the US Department of Defense (DoD) said in a new report published on Wednesday.

"The accelerating pace of the PRC's (China's) nuclear expansion may enable the PRC to have up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027. The PRC likely intends to have at least 1,000 warheads by 2030, exceeding the pace and size the DoD projected in 2020," the report said.