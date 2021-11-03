UrduPoint.com

China Accelerates Nuclear Expansion, Plans To Acquire 700 Warheads By 2027 - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 10:07 PM

China Accelerates Nuclear Expansion, Plans to Acquire 700 Warheads By 2027 - Pentagon

China is actively investing into expansion of its nuclear arsenal and plans to acquire up to 700 warheads by 2027 and 1000 warheads by 2030, the US Department of Defense (DoD) said in a new report published on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) China is actively investing into expansion of its nuclear arsenal and plans to acquire up to 700 warheads by 2027 and 1000 warheads by 2030, the US Department of Defense (DoD) said in a new report published on Wednesday.

"The accelerating pace of the PRC's (China's) nuclear expansion may enable the PRC to have up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027. The PRC likely intends to have at least 1,000 warheads by 2030, exceeding the pace and size the DoD projected in 2020," the report said.

Related Topics

China Nuclear May 2020 Arsenal Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Shehryar Khan Afridi calls on Governor Balochistan ..

Shehryar Khan Afridi calls on Governor Balochistan

42 seconds ago
 First cargo consignment from Ubekistan arrives via ..

First cargo consignment from Ubekistan arrives via Torkham border

44 seconds ago
 National Assembly Speaker summons national securit ..

National Assembly Speaker summons national security committee meeting on Nov 8

45 seconds ago
 At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siber ..

At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siberia

47 seconds ago
 Woman Deported From Indonesia Charged in US on Mot ..

Woman Deported From Indonesia Charged in US on Mother's Murder Plot - Justice De ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia Ready for Joint Work on New Conventional Ar ..

Russia Ready for Joint Work on New Conventional Arms Control Regime in Europe - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.