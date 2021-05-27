UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Accuses Australia Of Meddling With Trial Of Writer Yang Hengjun

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

China Accuses Australia of Meddling With Trial of Writer Yang Hengjun

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) China slammed Australia on Thursday over what it sees as tampering with its judiciary, after the Australian ambassador criticized the trial of an Australian-Chinese writer charged with espionage.

"China strongly protests unjustified interference by Australia in how China conducts the trial and its blatant interference in China's judicial independence," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Yang Hengjun, an Australian citizen of Chinese descent, went on trial in Beijing earlier in the day, almost two years after he was detained. Details of the case were not disclosed because it involves state secrets. A ruling is expected at a later date.

Ambassador Graham Fletcher was barred from attending. He told reporters outside the court complex that Australia was concerned about the trial's transparency, saying it appeared to be a case of "arbitrary detention."

Related Topics

Australia China Beijing Independence From Court

Recent Stories

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

17 seconds ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

12 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

12 minutes ago

116,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

12 minutes ago

22 arrested for gambling

3 minutes ago

Serbia receives final batch of Sinopharm vaccines

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.