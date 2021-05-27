China Accuses Australia of Meddling With Trial of Writer Yang Hengjun

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) China slammed Australia on Thursday over what it sees as tampering with its judiciary, after the Australian ambassador criticized the trial of an Australian-Chinese writer charged with espionage.

"China strongly protests unjustified interference by Australia in how China conducts the trial and its blatant interference in China's judicial independence," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Yang Hengjun, an Australian citizen of Chinese descent, went on trial in Beijing earlier in the day, almost two years after he was detained. Details of the case were not disclosed because it involves state secrets. A ruling is expected at a later date.

Ambassador Graham Fletcher was barred from attending. He told reporters outside the court complex that Australia was concerned about the trial's transparency, saying it appeared to be a case of "arbitrary detention."