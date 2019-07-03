China accuses British FM of colonial fantasy over Hong Kong

China on Wednesday said it lodged an official protest with London after British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt warned Beijing of "serious consequences" if it breaches the Hong Kong handover agreement

"He seems to be fantasising in the faded glory of British colonialism and in the bad habit of gesticulating while looking down on other countries' affairs," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing.