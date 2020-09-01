China Accuses India of Violating Control Line in Border Area

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Indian troops illegally crossed the line of control on the Chinese-Indian border, undermining China's territorial sovereignty, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier, the Indian Defense Ministry reported a new clash with Chinese troops in the border region of Ladakh last weekend, without specifying casualties.

"On August 31, the Indian army disrupted the consensus both sides reached through multiple level negotiations and crossed the border illegally at the south bank of the Bangong Lake and Reqin Mountain, launched open provocations, leading to new tensions at the border," Zhang Shuili, spokesman of the PLA's Western Command Center said in a statement.

"The actions of the Indian side seriously violated China's sovereignty and seriously damaged the peace and stability of the border region, going against their promises. The Chinese side has expressed strong opposition against this," the statement says.