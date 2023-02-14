China Accuses US of Abusing Export Control Measures, Exerting Pressure on Foreign Firms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States has long abused export control measures and exerted pressure on foreign companies, disrupting global supply chains and hampering the recovery of the global economy, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday

Last Friday, the US imposed export restrictions on six Chinese entities for their ties to China's aerospace programs, including airships, following the takedown of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the US.

"The US has long been generalizing the notion of national security, abusing export control measures, restraining and putting pressure on foreign companies, creating artificial obstacles to development of trade and economic relations, while undermining security and stability of global supply chains," the statement read.

The ministry also stated that China strongly condemned recent restrictions imposed by the US against Chinese companies.

"China hopes that the US will stop exerting undue pressure on Chinese entities and take necessary measures to protect their legitimate rights and interest," the statement added.

The recent US sanctions target such Chinese firms as Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation's 48th Research Institute, Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology, Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group, Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology, and Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group. According to the US, their activities go against the interests of US national security.

Since the start of February, the US detected and later shot down four unidentified flying objects, including an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon. Washington said that it was designed to gather intelligence about sensitive military sites in the country.

Beijing insists that the balloon was a mere meteorological device that entered the US airspace accidentally. It also expressed protest over the Pentagon's decision to shoot the aircraft down. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that US balloons had violated China's airspace more than 10 times since January 2022.