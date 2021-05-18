UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Accuses US Of Stoking Israeli-Palestinian Conflict By Vetoing UN Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

China Accuses US of Stoking Israeli-Palestinian Conflict by Vetoing UN Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The US adds fuel to the fire in the Palestinian-Israeli war instead of taking measures to stop the conflict, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday after the US blocked the draft UN statement on the conflict for the third time in a week.

After the US blocked UN Security Council statements twice over the last week, a new draft was offered by China, Tunisia and Norway on Sunday. The document called for the de-escalation of the situation, respect for international humanitarian law and protection of civilians. However, the US also blocked the third draft. 

"The members of the Security Council considered that the Council should issue a statement to facilitate the Palestinian-Israeli negotiations.

However, the United States, instead of taking active measures to stop the clashes, began to add fuel to the fire. The United States in the UN Security Council found itself in unprecedented isolation, the opposite side of human conscience and morality. The international community is deeply disappointed with the actions of the United States in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the spokesperson said.

For his part, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US is not standing in the way of diplomacy, but in fact exercising it "virtually non-stop."

Related Topics

Fire United Nations China Norway Tunisia United States Sunday

Recent Stories

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

13 minutes ago

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

2 hours ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

2 hours ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

2 hours ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

2 hours ago

12th Sharjah Childrenâ€™s Reading Festival opens W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.