China achieves full coverage of educational assistance

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) China has achieved full coverage in its educational assistance for students from families struggling with economic hardship throughout all educational stages and in all public and private schools, a Ministry of Education (MOE) official said on Wednesday.

Preliminary statistics showed that in 2022, China's educational assistance fund nationwide totaled 292.27 billion Yuan (about 40.71 billion U.S. Dollars), benefiting 161 million students, MOE official Ma Jiabin said at a press conference.

To ensure access to compulsory education for all school-age students, China has launched targeted campaigns to reduce the number of dropouts and has ramped up its relief efforts. More children with disabilities have been included in the country's support system for special education, with increased per-capita public expenditure for special education students, said Ma.

Ma also said the country will make further efforts to ensure equal educational opportunities for eligible rural students in urban areas and make educational aid more precise.