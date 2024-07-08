Open Menu

China Achieves Record High New Energy Vehicle Registrations In H1

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

China achieves record high new energy vehicle registrations in H1

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A record 4.397 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) were newly registered in China in the first half of the year (H1), bringing the total number of NEVs on the road to 24.72 million by the end of June, said the police.

This represents a year-on-year increase of 39.41 percent in new registrations. In comparison, 3.128 million NEVs were registered in the first half of 2023, a 41.6 percent increase from the same period in 2022.

As of June 2024, China had 440 million motor vehicles in operation, including 345 million cars. All-electric cars dominate the NEVs, with 18.13 million in use, accounting for 73.36 percent of the total new energy vehicle population, according to data from the police.

Additionally, 13.97 million new drivers received their licenses in the first half of 2024. The total number of licensed drivers in China now stands at 532 million, with 496 million of them being car drivers.

Across the country, 96 cities boast more than 1 million cars each, an increase of eight cities compared to the same period of 2023. Among them, 43 cities have over 2 million cars, while 26 cities have more than 3 million cars.

Notably, the car populations in Chengdu, Beijing, and Chongqing each exceed 6 million, while Shanghai, Suzhou, and Zhengzhou each have over 5 million cars.

Related Topics

Police China Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Suzhou Chongqing Zhengzhou Chengdu Beijing Shanghai Same June From Million

Recent Stories

Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network ..

Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore ..

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X

53 minutes ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consult ..

SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..

1 hour ago
 Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize ..

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champio ..

Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance ..

France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue ..

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..

4 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World