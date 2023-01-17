UrduPoint.com

China Acknowledges Pakistan's Staunch Fight Against Terrorism

Published January 17, 2023

China acknowledges Pakistan's staunch fight against terrorism

China said on Tuesday that sanctioning of a Pakistani individual by the UN Security Council sanction committee was a recognition of Pakistan's staunch fight against terrorism

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :China said on Tuesday that sanctioning of a Pakistani individual by the UN Security Council sanction committee was a recognition of Pakistan's staunch fight against terrorism.

The individual you mentioned has been convicted and sentenced by Pakistan, and this designation is a sign of recognition of Pakistan's staunch fight against terrorism, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing while responding to a question about listing a Pakistani individual by UNSC Sanctions Committee (also referred to as the 1267 Committee).

The spokesperson said that terrorism was a common scourge for humanity.

As an important international counter-terrorism mechanism, the 1267 Committee of the Security Council was mandated by the UN body's resolution to put terrorists or terrorist organizations on its sanctions list, which was conducive to strengthening international counter-terrorism cooperation and the joint fight against terrorist threats.

It also needs to be pointed out that the committee has clear guidelines regarding the designation of terrorist organizations and individuals and related procedures, he added.

Wang Wenbin remarked that China took part in the work of the committee constructively and responsibly in strict accordance with these rules and procedures.

