UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Acted On COVID-19 With Transparency, Openness, Responsibility - Xi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:34 PM

China Acted on COVID-19 With Transparency, Openness, Responsibility - Xi

China has been transparent, responsible and prompt in its response to the coronavirus and sharing the information with other countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) China has been transparent, responsible and prompt in its response to the coronavirus and sharing the information with other countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday.

"In China, after making pain-staking efforts and enormous sacrifice, we have turned the tide on a virus and protected life and health of our people. All along we have acted with openness, transparency and the responsibility," Xi said at the World Heath Assembly, adding that China shared information about the virus with the global community in a timely manner.

"We must do everything we can for COVID-19 control and treatment, this is the most urgent task.

We must always put people first," Xi said.

The Chinese president has stressed the need to stem the transmission of the virus across borders and the need to share knowledge.

"We also need to continue supporting global research by scientists on the source and the transmission rules of the virus," Xi said.

The Chinese president suggested that the World Health Organization lead the global response and praised its "major contribution on leading and advancing the global response to COVID-19."

Related Topics

Assembly World China Lead All Share Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN failed to fulfil responsibilities on Kashmir: M ..

6 minutes ago

TRA marks World Telecommunication and Information ..

7 minutes ago

Diamer-Bhasha dam decision in national interest: : ..

11 minutes ago

PTCL supports Pakistan Red Crescent Society Corona ..

13 minutes ago

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in Eidgah at 7:17 am

6 minutes ago

China vows to make coronavirus vaccine a 'global p ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.