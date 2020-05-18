China Acted on COVID-19 With Transparency, Openness, Responsibility - Xi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China has been transparent, responsible and prompt in its response to the coronavirus and sharing the information with other countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) China has been transparent, responsible and prompt in its response to the coronavirus and sharing the information with other countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday.

"In China, after making pain-staking efforts and enormous sacrifice, we have turned the tide on a virus and protected life and health of our people. All along we have acted with openness, transparency and the responsibility," Xi said at the World Heath Assembly, adding that China shared information about the virus with the global community in a timely manner.

"We must do everything we can for COVID-19 control and treatment, this is the most urgent task.

We must always put people first," Xi said.

The Chinese president has stressed the need to stem the transmission of the virus across borders and the need to share knowledge.

"We also need to continue supporting global research by scientists on the source and the transmission rules of the virus," Xi said.

The Chinese president suggested that the World Health Organization lead the global response and praised its "major contribution on leading and advancing the global response to COVID-19."