China activates level-III emergency response for floods

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Wednesday launched a level-III emergency response for flood control as heavy rains are forecast to hit some southern areas of the country.

Downpours are expected to lash parts of Guangxi, Guangdong, Fujian, Guizhou and Yunnan over the coming 24 hours, prompting the country's meteorological authority to renew a yellow alert for heavy rain.

In addition, an orange alert for mountain torrents was issued by the China Meteorological Administration and the Ministry of Water Resources.

Teams have been dispatched to Guangdong and Guangxi to guide the implementation of precautionary measures, including monitoring disasters, patrolling dikes and reservoirs, and preventing floods.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level I representing the most severe response.