China Actively Facilitates Resumption of Moscow-Kiev Talks - Xi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) China actively facilitates the resumption of talks between Moscow and Kiev and stands for peace and dialogue, President Xi Jinping said after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Last month, China published China's position on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

I would like to emphasize that on this settlement we are steadily guided by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, adhere to an objective and impartial position, and actively promote reconciliation and the restoration of negotiations ... We are always for peace and dialogue, we stand firmly on the right side of history," Xi said.