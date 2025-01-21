Open Menu

China Adds 12.56 Million New Urban Jobs In 2024, Employment Situation Stable

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM

China adds 12.56 million new urban jobs in 2024, employment situation stable

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) China created 12.56 million new urban jobs in 2024, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on Tuesday.

In 2024, China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.1 percent, 0.1 percentage points lower than the previous year, according to the ministry.

"The employment situation remained generally stable," said Lu Aihong, spokesperson of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, at a press conference.

By the end of 2024, over 33.05 million people who had been lifted from poverty were employed, Lu said.

China's social security card holders reached nearly 1.39 billion by the end of last year, including 1.07 billion digital social security card users, the spokesperson said.

Recent Stories

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil ..

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media

7 minutes ago
 “For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Karee ..

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

20 minutes ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

23 minutes ago
 Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

23 minutes ago
 ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

1 hour ago
 Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 internat ..

Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024

1 hour ago
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power A ..

ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..

2 hours ago
 27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan i ..

27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island

3 hours ago
 Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for ca ..

Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness

3 hours ago
 Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, ..

Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%

4 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy ..

ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation

4 hours ago

More Stories From World