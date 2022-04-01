China Adheres to Independent Position on Ukrainian Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Beijing maintains an independent stance on the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday, commenting on reports about planned pressure from EU politicians on China during the EU-China summit later in the day

"As for Ukraine, China pursues an independent peaceful foreign policy and makes its own decisions based on the merits of the case," Zhao told a briefing.

The European Parliament called on Thursday for holding China accountable for any support rendered to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.